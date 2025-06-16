Loading
16-Jun-2025 10:29 AM

Air New Zealand to increase frequency and premium seats to Asia from Oct-2025 to Mar-2026

Air New Zealand announced (13-Jun-2025) plans to increase frequency to the following destinations in Asia from Oct-2025 to Mar-2026:

  • Auckland-Taipei: From three to four times weekly between Dec-2025 and Feb-2026, adding 11,800 seats, up 27% year-on-year;
  • Auckland-Bali: 49% increase in premium seats with an additional 2400 on the route;
  • Auckland-Hong Kong: 28% rise in premium seats, adding 3700 Business Premier and premium economy seats on the route;
  • Auckland-Shanghai: 35% more premium seats. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air New Zealand previously extended Auckland-Bali to year round operations, with three weekly services scheduled between Nov-2024 and Feb-2025, following its resumption as a seasonal route in Mar-20231. It also increased capacity and premium seating on several Asia routes in the 2024/2025 summer, including Auckland-Taipei, and deployed larger aircraft to Tokyo Narita, Singapore, and Taipei2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More