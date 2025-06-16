16-Jun-2025 10:29 AM
Air New Zealand to increase frequency and premium seats to Asia from Oct-2025 to Mar-2026
Air New Zealand announced (13-Jun-2025) plans to increase frequency to the following destinations in Asia from Oct-2025 to Mar-2026:
- Auckland-Taipei: From three to four times weekly between Dec-2025 and Feb-2026, adding 11,800 seats, up 27% year-on-year;
- Auckland-Bali: 49% increase in premium seats with an additional 2400 on the route;
- Auckland-Hong Kong: 28% rise in premium seats, adding 3700 Business Premier and premium economy seats on the route;
- Auckland-Shanghai: 35% more premium seats. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand previously extended Auckland-Bali to year round operations, with three weekly services scheduled between Nov-2024 and Feb-2025, following its resumption as a seasonal route in Mar-20231. It also increased capacity and premium seating on several Asia routes in the 2024/2025 summer, including Auckland-Taipei, and deployed larger aircraft to Tokyo Narita, Singapore, and Taipei2.