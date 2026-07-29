Air New Zealand sustainability chief on SAF: 'We need scale, we need volume'

Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (29-Jul-2026) on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), stating: "We need scale, we need volume and we need a lot more SAF". Ms Hannifin noted industry collaboration is "incredibly important", adding: "We can't do it without collaboration". She noted acquiring more strategic sources of fuel presents "an opportunity and a challenge".