Air New Zealand receives first 787-9 with increased MTOW, postpones Skynest launch

Air New Zealand received (29-Oct-2026) its first Boeing 787-9 with increased maximum take off weight (MTOW) in Auckland, with plans to take delivery of a second by early Nov-2026. The aircraft will be deployed on North America services, including Auckland-New York JFK. The carrier had 10 Boeing 787s on order prior to the two new deliveries. It planned to deploy its Skynest product upon entry into service, but postponed the product until 2027 owing to European certification delays. The airline stated: "Regulatory certification is taking longer than anticipated, with the overseas certifying authority unable to complete approvals within the original timeframe due to resource constraints". Chief customer and digital officer Jeremy O'Brien added: "Rather than hold back a brand-new aircraft while the final [Skynest] approvals are completed, we've decided to get [the 787] flying and bring Skynest onboard after the summer peak". [more - Aviation Week]