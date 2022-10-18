18-Oct-2022 11:39 AM
Air New Zealand improves offering on longer Tasman and Island services
Air New Zealand announced (18-Oct-2022) the following improvements to Tasman and Island services:
- Perth and Tahiti:
- All new economy bookings made on services will receive a full inflight service offering from 30-Oct-2022;
- From 20-Oct-2022, Seat and Seat+bag fares will no longer be available to be booked on flights departing after 30-Oct-2022;
- Customers will now be able to choose between The Works (economy), premium economy and Business Premier;
- During the transition period, customers who have purchased a Seat or Seat+bag prior to 20-Oct-2022 will receive a full meal and beverage service and inflight entertainment if travelling post 30-Oct-2022;
- Original ticketed baggage allowance, Airpoints Dollars and Status Points accrual will apply to existing tickets;
- Honolulu:
- From 30-Oct-2022, Honolulu flights will move to a full-service offering;
- Customers can choose between economy, premium economy and Business Premier on these flights;
- During the transition period, customers who have purchased a seat, Seat+bag or The Works will automatically receive our full service economy offering;
- Original ticketed baggage allowance, Airpoints Dollars and Status Points accrual will apply to existing tickets. [more - original PR]