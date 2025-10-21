21-Oct-2025 12:17 PM
Air New Zealand confirms succession of new CEO
Air New Zealand, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (20-Oct-2025) Nikhil Ravishankar officially succeeded Greg Foran as CEO. Mr Ravishankar most recently served as chief digital officer for the carrier, as previously reported by CAPA.
Background ✨
Nikhil Ravishankar was appointed CEO of Air New Zealand effective 20-Oct-2025, succeeding Greg Foran, who led the airline for six years and assisted with the leadership transition. Mr Ravishankar previously served as chief digital officer for the carrier before his promotion1 2. Following his appointment, Scott Wilkinson was named chief commercial officer, and the loyalty business was added to his portfolio3.