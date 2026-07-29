Air New Zealand CCO: Tasman market is 'gradually starting to get its confidence back'

Air New Zealand chief commercial officer (CCO) Scott Wilkinson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the carrier dialled back frequency on routes across the Tasman due to demand taking a "pause". Mr Wilkinson said: "What we're seeing is that the market is just gradually starting to get its confidence back", noting the airline is adding capacity back across the Tasman to serve corporate, leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) markets. He added: "I would describe it as being pretty steady at the moment".