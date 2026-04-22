22-Apr-2026 11:00 AM
Air New Zealand announces resignation of CFO
Air New Zealand announced (22-Apr-2026) the resignation of CFO Richard Thomson, effective 28-Aug-2026. Mr Thomson re-joined the carrier as CFO in Mar-2021, having previously held senior commercial and finance roles within the airline. Air New Zealand stated it commenced a search for a new CFO and will update the market when the process is complete. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand’s executive team underwent significant change, including COO Alex Marren’s planned departure on 29-Mar-2026 and subsequent moves to appoint a chief customer and digital officer and a CCO from 2H2025.1 The carrier also transitioned its CEO role, with Greg Foran stepping down on 20-Oct-2025 and Nikhil Ravishankar appointed as successor from the same date.2 3