Air New Zealand and Air China renew alliance through to 2031
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Background ✨
Auckland Airport reported it worked with airlines to lift Auckland–China seat capacity by 18% for the Jan/Feb-2026 Lunar New Year peak, including Air China increasing Beijing–Auckland from seven to 10 weekly flights between 24-Jan-2026 and 02-Mar-2026.1 It also cited policy changes such as simplified visa requirements for Chinese travellers holding an Australian visa (from Nov-2025), which drove a 44% increase in Australia–Auckland Chinese travellers in Nov/Dec-2025.1 Air New Zealand, Air China and Tourism New Zealand also entered a strategic investment to stimulate Chinese demand, with Air New Zealand committing over NZD700,000 in additional marketing over 12 months.2 Air New Zealand separately launched an interline partnership with Air Chathams from 24-Mar-2026, with chief transformation and alliances officer Michael Williams saying it expected to build more partnerships over time to support domestic connectivity.3