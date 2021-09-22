Air Mauritius to hold 'Watershed Meeting' for creditors on 28-Sep-2021

Air Mauritius announced (21-Sep-2021) plans to hold the 'Watershed Meeting' for creditors on 28-Sep-2021. Separate meetings will be held for the three classes of creditors, comprising aircraft operating lessors (Class A), hedge counterparties (Class B) and the general body of creditors (Class C). The purpose of the meeting is as follows:

To review the report of the administrators;

To consider the administrators' opinion and reasoning regarding whether the following options would be in the creditors' interests: The company to execute a deed of company arrangement; The administration to end; The company to be placed in liquidation;

The creditors to vote on and adopt one of the above resolutions. [more - original PR]