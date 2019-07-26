Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Jul-2019 3:09 PM

Air Mauritius CEO pushes for 'Vision for African Aviation' development

Air Mauritius CEO Somas Appavou, via the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) official newsletter, urged (Jul-2019) for the development of a common "Vision for African Aviation" to be developed to address "foreign operators taking over the leadership in our Region". Mr Appavou noted IATA and AFRAA have a "major role to play in convincing Governments of the benefits of Aviation and the necessity to support the industry" to progress economic growth.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More