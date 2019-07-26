Air Mauritius CEO pushes for 'Vision for African Aviation' development

Air Mauritius CEO Somas Appavou, via the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) official newsletter, urged (Jul-2019) for the development of a common "Vision for African Aviation" to be developed to address "foreign operators taking over the leadership in our Region". Mr Appavou noted IATA and AFRAA have a "major role to play in convincing Governments of the benefits of Aviation and the necessity to support the industry" to progress economic growth.