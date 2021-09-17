17-Sep-2021 5:49 AM
Air Malta to resume services to London Gatwick, Moscow Sheremetyevo and Madrid in 2022
Air Malta announced (16-Sep-2021) plans to resume services to London Gatwick, Moscow Sheremetyevo and Madrid for the summer 2022 schedule. All three routes will commence 27-Mar-2022, with London Gatwick operating daily, Madrid three times weekly and Moscow Sheremetyevo twice weekly. Air Malta plans to operate a network of 20 destinations for summer 2022, with over 250 weekly frequencies. Air Malta's executive chairman David G Curmi said the carrier is working on an "ambitious" flight schedule which "demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back next year". He stated Air Malta's plans are to "effectively double our capacity which we will operate during this forthcoming winter period". [more - original PR]