ALC: Approach to orders at Paris was 'disciplined' and 'extremely customer-focused'

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) CEO and president John L Plueger stated (04-Aug-2017) the lessor "topped up" its narrowbody aircraft orders from Boeing and Airbus for 12 aircraft from each and added two A330neos as part of placements with TAP and two 787-9s with customers "to be announced shortly". Mr Plueger noted that "one of our most consistent internal discussions at Air Lease is always about the balance of placing aircraft further out while having available aircraft to meet current campaign". Mr Plueger added that ALC's approach to orders was "disciplined" and "extremely customer-focused". The lessor has a "number of airline lease placement campaigns in process and approaching" and the aircraft ordered "will ensure we're able to meet specific demands of our airline customers". [more - original PR]