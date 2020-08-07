Air Lease Corp CEO: 'Financial stress is driving airlines to leasing'

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) CEO and president John L Plueger stated (06-Aug-2020) the company achieved "healthy" results in 2Q2020, including revenue, earnings per share, collection rate and aircraft utilisation, "in the face of an extremely tough environment for global airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic". Mr Plueger said: "Financial stress is driving airlines to leasing and right-sizing their fleets by eliminating older, less efficient aircraft and accelerating environmental sustainability goals with young, technologically advanced aircraft". [more - original PR]