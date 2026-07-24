Air India to deploy 787-9 with new interior on Delhi-Toronto service from Aug-2026

Air India planned Canada capacity cuts from May-2026, reducing Delhi-Toronto from 10 to seven weekly and Delhi-Vancouver from seven to five weekly, citing high fuel costs; Air Canada also operated Delhi-Toronto, while Air India was the sole operator to Vancouver, per OAG.1 Air India inducted its first new, line-fit Boeing 787-9 in early Jan-2026 and began deploying it from 01-Feb-2026, with five additional widebodies due in 2026.2