Air India to deploy 787-9 with new interior on Delhi-Toronto service from Aug-2026
Air India announced (22-Jul-2026) plans to increase Delhi-Toronto frequency from five times weekly to daily, commencing 01-Aug-2026. From the same date, the airline will commence deployment of Boeing 787-9 equipment configured with three cabin classes on the route. The aircraft features new line fit interiors and is configured with 30 business, 28 premium economy and 238 economy class seats. Deploying the 787-9 will enable Air India to resume operating the Delhi-Toronto service nonstop from 01-Aug-2026, removing its enroute fuel stop in Vienna. Air Canada also operates the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air India planned Canada capacity cuts from May-2026, reducing Delhi-Toronto from 10 to seven weekly and Delhi-Vancouver from seven to five weekly, citing high fuel costs; Air Canada also operated Delhi-Toronto, while Air India was the sole operator to Vancouver, per OAG.1 Air India inducted its first new, line-fit Boeing 787-9 in early Jan-2026 and began deploying it from 01-Feb-2026, with five additional widebodies due in 2026.2