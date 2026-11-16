16-Nov-2026 12:34 PM
Air India resumes nonstop services connecting Delhi and Mumbai to New York
Air India resumed (15-Nov-2026) nonstop services connecting Delhi and Mumbai to New York, "following the reopening of previously restricted airspace that had necessitated technical stops on select services" since early 2026. The airline operates the following services connecting the two destinations to New York:
- Delhi-New York JFK: Daily with A350-900 equipment;
- Mumbai-New York JFK: Daily with Boeing 777-300ER equipment;
- Delhi-New York Newark: Four times weekly with A350-900 equipment;
- Mumbai-New York Newark: Three times weekly with 777-300ER equipment. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air India reportedly resumed Delhi/Mumbai-New York JFK and Newark services via Iraq's airspace, cutting operating times and removing a technical refuelling stop in Rome.1