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    16-Nov-2026 12:34 PM

    Air India resumes nonstop services connecting Delhi and Mumbai to New York

    Air India resumed (15-Nov-2026) nonstop services connecting Delhi and Mumbai to New York, "following the reopening of previously restricted airspace that had necessitated technical stops on select services" since early 2026. The airline operates the following services connecting the two destinations to New York:

    Background

    Air India reportedly resumed Delhi/Mumbai-New York JFK and Newark services via Iraq's airspace, cutting operating times and removing a technical refuelling stop in Rome.1

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