2-May-2025 1:38 PM
Air India reports progress of USD400m fleet retrofit programme
Air India reported (30-Apr-2025) the following updates on the progress of its USD400 million fleet retrofit programme, which will see the phased refurbishment of 27 A320neos, 27 Boeing 787-8s and 13 777s:
- Retrofit and redeployment of five A320neos completed, retrofit and deployment of 22 remaining A320neos on track to be completed by Sep-2025;
- Retrofit of the first of 27 legacy 787s, with installation of new seats and inflight entertainment (IFE) systems, will commence in Jun-2025. Retrofit and redeployment of 26 remaining 787s expected to be completed by mid 2027;
- On track to complete "interim heavy refresh", comprising replacement of interior panels, seat upholstery and carpets, of 13 777s by Nov-2025, with full retrofit to follow in 2026. [more - original PR]