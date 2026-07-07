Air India receives third line-fit 787-9
Air India, via its official Twitter account, announced (05-Jul-2026) it took delivery of its third line-fit Boeing 787-9 (VT-AWC). The aircraft is configured with 296 seats across three cabin classes. As previously reported by CAPA, Air India received its first line fit 787-9 (VT-AWA) in Jan-2026 and its second (VT-AWB) in May-2026.
Background ✨
Air India deployed its first line-fit 787-9 with new interiors on five times weekly Mumbai-Frankfurt from 01-Feb-2026, and it flagged temporary restrictions pending full US FAA certification, including keeping business class privacy doors open and blocking 18 economy seats.1 2 Air India also introduced the line-fit 787-9 on one daily Mumbai-London Heathrow frequency, while continuing a second daily service with 777-300ERs.3