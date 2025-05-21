Air India partners with iCoupon to offer digital meal vouchers for disrupted passengers
Air India partnered (20-May-2025) with iCoupon to offer digital meal vouchers in the event of flight disruptions. Impacted passengers may receive vouchers directly to their boarding pass. The carrier will also adopt iCoupon's Autopay solution, consolidating all retailer invoices by currency and enabling all voucher redemptions to be combined into a single monthly bill. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
iCoupon provided similar digital meal vouchering solutions to several other carriers, including Jettime A/S, Air Transat, Air Corsica, Pegasus Airlines, and ITA Airways, enabling vouchers to be delivered directly to passengers' boarding passes during flight disruptions and consolidating retailer invoices for streamlined billing1 2 3 4 5. Air India previously piloted iCoupon's system at London airports, using contact-free technology to link vouchers to boarding passes6.