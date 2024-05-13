13-May-2024 12:51 PM
Air India appoints SIAEC as strategic partner for development of MRO facilities in Bangalore
Air India appointed (11-May-2024) SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) as its strategic partner for the development of Air India's base maintenance facilities in Bangalore. As previously reported by CAPA, Air India plans to establish aircraft MRO facilities at Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport, including hangars for maintenance checks for narrowbody and widebody aircraft. Works are expected to be completed in 2026. [more - original PR]