Air Greenland revises financial outlook for 2025

Air Greenland revised (08-Sep-2025) its financial outlook for 2025, expecting a pre-tax loss of DKK30 million (EUR4.02 million). Air Greenland Group CEO Jacob Nitter Sørensen commented: "We are undergoing a major transition after many years of operating under the same traffic pattern and must now adapt to a new reality". Mr Sørensen added: "We must improve regularity while maintaining our focus on implementing solutions and improving processes to enhance the customer experience, especially during disruptions". [more - original PR]