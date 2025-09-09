Loading
9-Sep-2025 2:36 PM

Air Greenland revises financial outlook for 2025

Air Greenland revised (08-Sep-2025) its financial outlook for 2025, expecting a pre-tax loss of DKK30 million (EUR4.02 million). Air Greenland Group CEO Jacob Nitter Sørensen commented: "We are undergoing a major transition after many years of operating under the same traffic pattern and must now adapt to a new reality". Mr Sørensen added: "We must improve regularity while maintaining our focus on implementing solutions and improving processes to enhance the customer experience, especially during disruptions". [more - original PR]

