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    29-Jun-2026 3:58 PM

    Air Greenland becomes IATA member

    IATA, via its official Facebook account, announced (28-Jun-2026) Air Greenland became an IATA member.

    Background

    IATA previously used its official Facebook account to announce multiple new airline members, including AJet, JetSMART and Citilink, underscoring a continuing flow of carrier additions to the association.1 2 3 IATA also reported LIFT Airline joined as the 22nd new IATA member in 2025.4 Separately, Air Greenland stated it planned to add an A320neo, and operated one A330-800 and eight DHC-8-200.5

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