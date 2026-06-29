Air Greenland becomes IATA member

IATA previously used its official Facebook account to announce multiple new airline members, including AJet, JetSMART and Citilink, underscoring a continuing flow of carrier additions to the association.1 2 3 IATA also reported LIFT Airline joined as the 22nd new IATA member in 2025.4 Separately, Air Greenland stated it planned to add an A320neo, and operated one A330-800 and eight DHC-8-200.5