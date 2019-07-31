Air France to retire all 10 A380 aircraft by 2022

Air France-KLM announced (30-Jul-2019) plans to retire all 10 A380 aircraft from Air France's fleet by 2022. The airline noted: "The current competitive environment limits the markets in which the A380 can profitably operate", adding that the A380 "consumes 20-25% more fuel per seat than new generation long-haul aircraft". Air France-KLM stated it is "studying possible replacement options for these aircraft with new generation aircraft currently on the market". [more - original PR]