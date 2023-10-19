Air France to adapt domestic service to and from Paris by summer 2026

Air France presented (17-Oct-2023) a project to employee representative bodies to adapt its domestic service to and from Paris by summer 2026. The "rise of videoconferencing, the drop in domestic business travel and the growing shift toward rail", have led "to a structural fall in demand on Air France's domestic point-to-point network". Between 2019 and 2023, traffic on domestic routes out of Paris Orly fell by 40%, and even by 60% for day return trips. Following this development, connections to and from Paris would be operated according to the following principles:

