Air France temporarily relocates SkyPriority check-in services at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Air France announced (29-Jan-2026) plans to close the SkyPriority check-in area in Terminal 2E (zones 6/7) at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from 02-Feb-2026 to 17-Apr-2026 due to modernisation works. The works include upgrades to the airport's baggage handling system and the construction of a new baggage bridge. All SkyPriority check-in services will be relocated to zones 4/5 in Terminal 2E during the period. [more - original PR]