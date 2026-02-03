Loading
Air France temporarily relocates SkyPriority check-in services at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Air France announced (29-Jan-2026) plans to close the SkyPriority check-in area in Terminal 2E (zones 6/7) at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from 02-Feb-2026 to 17-Apr-2026 due to modernisation works. The works include upgrades to the airport's baggage handling system and the construction of a new baggage bridge. All SkyPriority check-in services will be relocated to zones 4/5 in Terminal 2E during the period. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air France planned to centralise all its Paris operations at Charles de Gaulle Airport from 29-Mar-2026, positioning Terminal 2E as a key hub for its services during the period of the SkyPriority check-in area closure1. The airline also previously redesigned the SkyPriority check-in area and added expanded self-service features in Terminal 2E, with further upgrades scheduled for late 20252.

