31-Jul-2019 10:28 AM
Air France places firm order for 60 A220-300 aircraft
Air France-KLM signed (30-Jul-2019) an agreement with Airbus to place a firm order for 60 A220-300 aircraft for Air France, with purchase options for 30 additional aircraft and acquisition rights for 30 aircraft. Air France expects to take delivery of its first A220 aircraft in Sep-2021. The 149 seat A220s will gradually replace Air France's fleet of A318 and A319 aircraft and will be deployed on the airline's short and medium haul network. Air France expects the A220 to "increase its competitiveness by reducing its cost per seat by more than 10% compared to the aircraft it will replace". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]