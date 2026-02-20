Air France-KLM plans to boost SAS stake to 60.5% by end of 2026
Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith stated (19-Feb-2026) the company plans to increase its minority stake in SAS to 60.5% by the end of 2026. The group also plans to make a non-binding offer for a stake in TAP Air Portugal. Mr Smith added: "The network TAP has in place is very complementary. Having an entry point into Latin America from the Iberian peninsula would be extremely strong for us". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM aimed to formalise its expression of interest in TAP Air Portugal by end-Nov-2025, with the privatisation process expected to conclude by early summer 2026; Lufthansa and IAG also expressed interest in TAP, whose South American network, especially to Brazil, is seen as a key asset by its CEO Luis Rodrigues1 2 3. The group has been progressing regulatory approval to acquire a majority stake in SAS4 5.