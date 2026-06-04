Air France-KLM confirms no fuel disruptions expected for summer 2026

Air France-KLM announced (03-Jun-2026) it does not anticipate any fuel supply disruptions during the summer 2026 peak travel season and will maintain all schedules as originally planned. Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith stated: "We are continuously monitoring fuel availability at the destinations we serve and, as highlighted by the French and Dutch governments in recent weeks, all indicators are positive for the July and August peak travel season". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]