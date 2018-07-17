17-Jul-2018 9:33 AM
Air France-KLM, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines form single JV for Europe-China travel
Air France, KLM, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines merged (16-Jul-2018) their existing partnerships to form a single JV. By connecting the four networks, the JV offers customers a choice of destinations connecting Europe via Paris and Amsterdam to China, specifically Beijing (only from Amsterdam), Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Xiamen. Transfer and connection times are also optimised. The four airlines handle around 1.25 million passengers between Europe and China p/a on their jointly operated routes. KLM president and CEO Pieter Elbers stated the JV serves Air France-KLM's "interests in China", with the group consolidating its position in the market. [more - original PR]