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    28-Apr-2026 8:33 AM

    Air France-KLM announces temporary terminal changes at Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport

    Air France-KLM announced (24-Apr-2026) the temporary relocation of its operations at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport due to the closure of Terminal 1 for renovation works. Air France-KLM's departures are now operating from a temporary Terminal 3, while arrivals are handled at Terminal 2. As previously reported by CAPA, Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1 closed in Mar-2026 for a 22 month period to undertake expansion and improvement works. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed Terminal one at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport was scheduled to close from Mar-2026 for 22 months for expansion and improvement works, with international services to be relocated to an 8000sqm temporary terminal.1 FAAN previously said the temporary terminal was 90% complete, with three departure gates and capacity for up to 1500 peak-period departing passengers.2

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