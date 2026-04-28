Air France-KLM announces temporary terminal changes at Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport
Air France-KLM announced (24-Apr-2026) the temporary relocation of its operations at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport due to the closure of Terminal 1 for renovation works. Air France-KLM's departures are now operating from a temporary Terminal 3, while arrivals are handled at Terminal 2. As previously reported by CAPA, Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1 closed in Mar-2026 for a 22 month period to undertake expansion and improvement works. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed Terminal one at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport was scheduled to close from Mar-2026 for 22 months for expansion and improvement works, with international services to be relocated to an 8000sqm temporary terminal.1 FAAN previously said the temporary terminal was 90% complete, with three departure gates and capacity for up to 1500 peak-period departing passengers.2