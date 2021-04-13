Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines announce expanded partnership

Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines announced (12-Apr-2021) they have decided to expand the scope of their partnership, following the decision of China Eastern Airlines to participate in the Air France-KLM share capital increase. The expanded partnership will be conducted through:

An intensified commercial cooperation and an extended collaboration to non-commercial related activities (such as ground services, catering or MRO);

An increased footprint on the Beijing market, with the Paris-Beijing and Amsterdam-Beijing routes joining the current JV existing between Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines when the conditions are satisfied.

The parties stated that the expansion is "clearly paving the way to create the most efficient and powerful joint venture between Europe and China." [more - original PR]