9-Jul-2026 12:16 PM
Air France introduces new premium amenity kits
Air France launched (08-Jul-2026) new amenity kits for La Première, business and premium economy cabins, featuring bamboo toothbrushes with organic toothpaste, recycled-material socks, earplugs and sleep masks. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France previously rolled out Sofitel MY BED mattress pads across its long haul business cabin from Jul-2025, with completion targeted by end-2025.1 It also introduced long haul comfort kits across La Première, business and premium cabins, with La Première featuring Sisley products and business/premium kits made largely from recycled materials.2