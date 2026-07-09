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    9-Jul-2026 12:16 PM

    Air France introduces new premium amenity kits

    Air France launched (08-Jul-2026) new amenity kits for La Première, business and premium economy cabins, featuring bamboo toothbrushes with organic toothpaste, recycled-material socks, earplugs and sleep masks. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air France previously rolled out Sofitel MY BED mattress pads across its long haul business cabin from Jul-2025, with completion targeted by end-2025.1 It also introduced long haul comfort kits across La Première, business and premium cabins, with La Première featuring Sisley products and business/premium kits made largely from recycled materials.2

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