Air France implements new codeshare with El Al
Air France implemented (05-Mar-2024) a new codeshare with El Al for summer 2024, effective 04-Mar-2024. The agreement offers Air France customers more travel options between Paris CDG and Tel Aviv and better connections for customers travelling via Paris CDG to Tel Aviv. Flying Blue members can earn miles and experience points on El Al operated codeshare frequencies between Paris CDG and Tel Aviv, and will soon be able to earn and spend miles on all El Al operated flights included in the agreement. As part of the codeshare, Air France will operate daily A350 service from Paris CDG to Tel Aviv, while El Al will operate up to five times daily. In addition, the codeshare includes El Al services from Tel Aviv to Marseille and Nice, which will be served up to five times weekly as seasonal routes. These services will be operating using a mix of Boeing 777, 787 and 737 aircraft. [more - original PR]