Air France extends suspension of Paris CDG-Havana service

Air France previously planned to suspend Paris CDG-Havana from 28-Mar-2026 to 14-Jun-2026 due to fuel supply issues at Havana, with return flights making a technical stop in Nassau until 28-Mar-2026.1 Air Transat also suspended Cuba services due to an ongoing fuel shortage, first until 30-Apr-2026 and later extended to 20-Jun-2026.2 3 Air Canada suspended Canada-Cuba services, citing unreliable aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports, and later extended the suspension until 01-Nov-2026.4 5