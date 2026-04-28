    Loading
    28-Apr-2026 8:34 AM

    Air France extends suspension of Paris CDG-Havana service

    Air France announced (24-Apr-2026) plans to suspend Paris CDG-Havana service until further notice due to fuel supply issues at Havana José Martí International Airport. The carrier stated that the resumption of operations will be evaluated once conditions improve. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Air France previously planned to suspend Paris CDG-Havana from 28-Mar-2026 to 14-Jun-2026 due to fuel supply issues at Havana, with return flights making a technical stop in Nassau until 28-Mar-2026.1 Air Transat also suspended Cuba services due to an ongoing fuel shortage, first until 30-Apr-2026 and later extended to 20-Jun-2026.2 3 Air Canada suspended Canada-Cuba services, citing unreliable aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports, and later extended the suspension until 01-Nov-2026.4 5

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More