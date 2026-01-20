Air France and SNCF expand 'Train + Air' partnership to include OUIGO services

Air France and SNCF's 'Train + Air' network previously covered 41 routes from Paris CDG and Orly, with over 600,000 bookings since 2019, and Flying Blue loyalty members could already redeem Miles for SNCF TGV INOUI vouchers to promote intermodal travel and low-carbon solutions1. Recent enhancements included new baggage drop-off areas at Paris CDG and additional benefits for elite and business class passengers2.