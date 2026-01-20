Air France and SNCF expand 'Train + Air' partnership to include OUIGO services
Air France and SNCF expanded (19-Jan-2026) their 'Train + Air' collaboration to include OUIGO trains. The offer is initially available for routes connecting Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Avignon, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, with the network to be gradually expanded to all 70 destinations served by OUIGO in France. With the addition of OUIGO trains, 27 train stations in France will be connected to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport as part of the 'Train + Air' offer by Sep-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France and SNCF's 'Train + Air' network previously covered 41 routes from Paris CDG and Orly, with over 600,000 bookings since 2019, and Flying Blue loyalty members could already redeem Miles for SNCF TGV INOUI vouchers to promote intermodal travel and low-carbon solutions1. Recent enhancements included new baggage drop-off areas at Paris CDG and additional benefits for elite and business class passengers2.