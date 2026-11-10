Air Côte d'Ivoire launches premium 'Le Club' loyalty programme

Air Côte d'Ivoire and Air France signed a reciprocal codeshare on Abidjan-Paris CDG effective 25-Oct-2026, aiming to combine frequencies and increase departure time choice.1 Air Côte d'Ivoire CEO Laurent Loukou said this was a first step, with the partnership due to extend to other Air France network destinations before the end of 1H2027.1 The carriers also planned to align loyalty programmes by the end of 2026.1