10-Nov-2026 12:50 PM
Air Côte d'Ivoire launches premium 'Le Club' loyalty programme
Air Côte d'Ivoire, via its official Facebook account, announced (09-Nov-2026) it launched 'Le Club', an invitation-only programme for its "most loyal" first and business class travellers on Abidjan-Paris service. The airline commenced Abidjan-Paris service in Oct-2025.
Background ✨
Air Côte d'Ivoire and Air France signed a reciprocal codeshare on Abidjan-Paris CDG effective 25-Oct-2026, aiming to combine frequencies and increase departure time choice.1 Air Côte d'Ivoire CEO Laurent Loukou said this was a first step, with the partnership due to extend to other Air France network destinations before the end of 1H2027.1 The carriers also planned to align loyalty programmes by the end of 2026.1