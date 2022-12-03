AIR Control Tower MD reports 'big variety' in pandemic state aid to airlines

AIR Control Tower MD Neil Glynn, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) there is "a very big variety around the world" regarding which airlines received state aid during the pandemic and how much has been repaid. Mr Glynn said that for indebted airlines, the "most important aspect is earnings recovery", adding: "Once earnings recover, that debt burden is a lot more manageable". He also commented: "Earnings recovery is problematic for a number of airlines".