Air China to purchase 60 A320neo Family aircraft
Air China announced (30-Dec-2025) plans to purchase 60 A320neo Family aircraft from Airbus, subject to regulatory approval. The aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2032. [more - original PR - Chinese]
Background ✨
Spring Airlines and Juneyao Air recently disclosed plans to acquire 30 and 25 A320neo Family aircraft respectively from Airbus, with deliveries also expected from 2028 to 2032 and subject to regulatory approval, reflecting a broader trend of Chinese carriers expanding their A320neo fleets for future growth1 2.