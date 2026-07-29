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    29-Jul-2026 12:00 PM

    Air China to commence Beijing Capital-Bucharest-Zagreb service in Sep-2026

    Air China, via its official Facebook account, announced (27-Jul-2026) plans to commence three times weekly Beijing Capital-Bucharest-Zagreb service with A330-200 equipment on 04-Sep-2026.

    Background

    Air China reportedly aimed to commence four times weekly Beijing-Bucharest service in Aug-2026, with the route unserved at the time, according to OAG.1 It also planned the three times weekly Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb operation from 04-Sep-2026 with A330-200 equipment.2 Separately, Air China launched three times weekly Beijing Capital-Bishkek on 17-Jul-2026 with A321s, as the sole scheduled operator per OAG.3 4

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