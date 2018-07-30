Air China schedules inaugural A350 commercial service on 14-Aug-2018

Air China, via its official Website, stated (Jul-2018) its first A350 aircraft will commence commercial operations on 14-Aug-2018, operating flight CA1557 and CA1885 between Beijing Capital and Shanghai Hongqiao. The aircraft will operate flight CA1405 and CA1407 between Beijing Capital and Chengdu on 15-Aug-2018. Air China is scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft on 08-Aug-2018, with the aircraft arriving in Beijing on 09-Aug-2018.