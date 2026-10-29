Air Caraibes and French Bee target all A350 long haul fleet by 2030

Dubreuil Group CEO airline division Géry Mortreux stated (28-Oct-2026) Air Caraibes and French Bee aim to have an all A350 long haul fleet by 2030. Mr Mortreux added: "We need to develop synergies that create value for the group while preserving the distinct identities of both brands". He said that maintenance, operations, information systems, distribution and purchasing could be areas of increased synergies. [more - Aviation Week]