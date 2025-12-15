Air Canada VP: 'I've stopped making scenarios, because you're always going to be wrong'

Air Canada VP network planning and global sales Alexandre Lefèvre, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on operational uncertainty and changing forecasting within the aviation industry, stating: "2025 was going to be the best year ever, long haul was going to be back… Internally I've stopped making scenarios, because you're always going to be wrong. All of the scenarios we prepare are ones we end up not needing". Mr Lefèvre added: "Get your long term objective and then learn to adjust. You just need your aircraft and crew to be available… Flexibility we learned through COVID is important considering the industry is always very volatile".