Air Canada to launch Montréal-Palma de Mallorca as first A321XLR route
Air Canada announced (09-Sep-2025) plans to launch four times weekly Montréal-Palma de Mallorca service from 17-Jun-2026 until 24-Oct-2026. The service will be the first to be operated by the airline with A321XLR equipment, configured with 14 Signature Class seats and 168 economy class seats. Air Canada stated it will be the first Canadian airline to serve Mallorca. The A321XLR will be the first narrowbody aircraft in the carrier's fleet to feature lie flat business class seats. Air Canada is acquiring 30 A321XLRs, with the first to be received on lease from Air Lease in 1Q2026. Air Canada is scheduled to receive up to 10 additional A321XLRs in 2026. The airline also plans to deploy A321XLRs on Montréal-Toulouse and Montréal-Edinburgh services in 2026, before adding routes from Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax and other cities. [more - original PR]