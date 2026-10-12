Air Canada to apply contact centre booking fee
Air Canada, via its official website, announced (Oct-2026) a non-refundable booking fee of CAD30 (USD21.04) per passenger will be applied to new bookings made via an Air Canada agent through its contact centre, effective 15-Oct-2026. The fee will continue to apply for the carrier's Aeroplan flight reward bookings made through its contact centre.
Background ✨
Air Canada and its affiliates previously introduced multiple surcharges in response to cost pressures, including a CAD50 per passenger fee on Air Canada Vacations packages from 06-Apr-2026 and an Air Canada Cargo carrier surcharge from 23-Mar-2026, subject to government approval.1 2 Air Canada also adjusted passenger ancillary pricing, including checked baggage fee increases from 27-Feb-2024 and plans for carry-on fees on select routes from 03-Jan-2025.3 4