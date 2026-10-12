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    12-Oct-2026 4:08 PM

    Air Canada to apply contact centre booking fee

    Air Canada, via its official website, announced (Oct-2026) a non-refundable booking fee of CAD30 (USD21.04) per passenger will be applied to new bookings made via an Air Canada agent through its contact centre, effective 15-Oct-2026. The fee will continue to apply for the carrier's Aeroplan flight reward bookings made through its contact centre.

    Background

    Air Canada and its affiliates previously introduced multiple surcharges in response to cost pressures, including a CAD50 per passenger fee on Air Canada Vacations packages from 06-Apr-2026 and an Air Canada Cargo carrier surcharge from 23-Mar-2026, subject to government approval.1 2 Air Canada also adjusted passenger ancillary pricing, including checked baggage fee increases from 27-Feb-2024 and plans for carry-on fees on select routes from 03-Jan-2025.3 4

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