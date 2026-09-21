Air Canada makes capacity adjustments for 4Q2026

Air Canada CFO John Di Bert stated (18-Sep-2026) the carrier is making capacity adjustments in response to higher fuel prices and the review "may look at one or two points of capacity" in 4Q2026. Mr Di Bert said: "We feel good about 2026" despite the difficult environment, adding: "We see continued ability for the customer to take pricing". He added corporate bookings and premium appetites remain strong, with business class "sold out most often", characterising the premium shift as "a structural evolution of travel", rather than a cyclical one. [more - Aviation Week]