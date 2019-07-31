Air Canada expects 737 MAX fleet to remain grounded until 08-Jan-2020

Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu stated (30-Jul-2019) the carrier plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet until 08-Jan-2020. He said the carrier has "no visibility on reliable timing" for when the the 737 MAX is expected to return to service and noted the carrier will operate the 737 MAXs as replacements or back ups if reintroduced to service earlier than Jan-2020. [more - original PR]