Air Canada CEO to retire
Air Canada board of directors announced (30-Mar-2026) CEO Michael Rousseau will retire from his role by the end of 3Q2026. Mr Rousseau will continue to lead the company and to serve on its board until that time. An external global search commenced in Jan-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said the airline delivered a “solid” 4Q2025 despite shifting demand trends, a summer labour disruption and macroeconomic/geopolitical uncertainty, while highlighting 2026 booking momentum and fleet investment opportunities, alongside a focus on cost management and balance-sheet flexibility1. Air Canada realigned senior executive responsibilities effective 01-May-2025, including appointing Mark Nasr as EVP and COO and Craig Landry as EVP and chief innovation officer2.