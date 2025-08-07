Loading
7-Aug-2025 2:59 PM

Air Canada announces changes for Aeroplan members

Air Canada announced (06-Aug-2025) Aeroplan members will earn points on eligible Air Canada flights based on dollars spent rather than the distance they travel, effective 01-Jan-2026. The carrier will also introduce status qualifying credits, a new single path for achieving Aeroplan Elite status. This will change how members qualify for status based on their activities from 01-Jan-2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Aeroplan recently partnered with Chexy, allowing members to earn points on essential expenses such as rent, bills and taxes paid by credit card, broadening earning opportunities beyond travel-related activities1. It also expanded its partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, introducing status matches and two-way currency transfers between the programmes2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More