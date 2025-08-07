Air Canada announces changes for Aeroplan members
Air Canada announced (06-Aug-2025) Aeroplan members will earn points on eligible Air Canada flights based on dollars spent rather than the distance they travel, effective 01-Jan-2026. The carrier will also introduce status qualifying credits, a new single path for achieving Aeroplan Elite status. This will change how members qualify for status based on their activities from 01-Jan-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aeroplan recently partnered with Chexy, allowing members to earn points on essential expenses such as rent, bills and taxes paid by credit card, broadening earning opportunities beyond travel-related activities1. It also expanded its partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, introducing status matches and two-way currency transfers between the programmes2.