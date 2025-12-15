Air Canada adding six to 18 months to aircraft delivery dates: VP

Air Canada VP network planning and global sales Alexandre Lefèvre, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "It's harder sometimes to get the shareholder to see the long term. It's hard to tell them to look at your vision for 2030". Mr Lefèvre also stated the carrier has adopted the practice of adding a minimum of six to 18 months to scheduled delivery dates for Airbus aircraft, adding: "That planning helps our forecasting".