Air Caledonie confirms severe disruption to flight schedule following aircraft issues
Air Caledonie confirmed (22-Aug-2025) its flight schedule for 23/24-Aug-2025 is "severely disrupted", following cancellations on 22-Aug-2025 due to technical issues on one of the carrier's aircraft. Air Caledonie added that further cancellations are expected, including disruptions to cargo services. [more - original PR - French]
Background ✨
Air Caledonie has faced ongoing operational and financial challenges, including recent cancellations of all flights until 07-Feb-2025 due to technical difficulties and adverse weather, affecting holiday period travel1. The airline previously announced a transformation plan to address financial difficulties, reduce its workforce, and seek support from shareholders and the state, while also exploring synergies with Aircalin and considering leasing out one of its four ATR aircraft2.