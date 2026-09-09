9-Sep-2026 11:13 AM
Air Cairo orders 15 A320neos and LEAP-1A engines
Air Cairo placed (08-Sep-2026) a firm order with Airbus for 15 A320neo aircraft. The airline stated the order is "an important milestone in the airline's strategy as it introduces direct aircraft ownership alongside its leased Airbus fleet to support long term growth". Air Cairo selected CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power the 15 A320neos. The LCC aims to expand its fleet to more than 130 aircraft by 2034. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - CFM International]